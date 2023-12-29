T.N. government brings elementary education teachers under State seniority

December 29, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - Chennai

Government primary school teachers in Tamil Nadu will now come under State-level seniority, while previously they were under block-level seniority.

According to a G.O. issued by the School Education Department, the State government has decided to amend the Special Rules for the Tamil Nadu Elementary Education Subordinate Service, to make the State as the unit of appointment in all categories of teachers. The Directorate of Elementary Education was also directed to prepare a State-wide seniority list based on the teacher categories and to not revert any incumbent teacher to lower posts, the order stated.

This comes after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the State government to change its policy and to reconsider bringing them under the State seniority list or to at least the district seniority list.

A long-pending demand of some teachers, the government’s decision, however, drew mixed reactions. Welcoming the move, P. Patrick Raymond, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers Federation said previously, promotions for the teachers would be affected when they moved from district to district. “Now, this new amendment would ensure that everyone gets promotions,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Primary School Teachers’ Federation (TNPSTF) was disheartened to hear the news. “These changes will affect nearly 1 lakh primary school teachers opportunities as this order brings all the teachers under one rule. The rule will only benefit the teachers in high schools and higher secondary schools, not us,” said S. Mayil, general secretary of the federation.