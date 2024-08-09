ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. government appoints new SPs for Vellore, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts

Published - August 09, 2024 12:48 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

In a shuffle, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday appointed new Superintendents of Police (SPs) for Vellore, Tiruvannamalai and Tirupattur districts.

According to a government release, N. Mathivanan has been appointed as the SP of Vellore, in place of the incumbent, N. Manivannan.

K. Prabakar, who is currently the SP of Karur, will replace K. Karthikeyan as the SP of Tiruvannamalai. Mr. Karthikeyan has been transferred to Coimbatore, and will take charge as the SP of the district, it said.

Shreya Gupta will be the SP of Tirupattur. She had earlier served as the Deputy Commissioner, Greater Chennai Police (Flower Bazaar), the release added.

