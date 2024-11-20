ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. government appoints advocate Krishnaraja as Director of Prosecution

Published - November 20, 2024 02:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Government issues a G.O. notifying his appointment on the basis of a recommendation made by a selection committee

The Hindu Bureau

G. Krishnaraja | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tamil Nadu government has appointed advocate G. Krishnaraja as the Director of Prosecution since State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah, who had been hitherto holding additional charge of the post, had requested to be relieved due to the workload.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Government Order issued by the Home (Courts-VI) department read that a selection committee headed by a retired judge of the Madras High Court was constituted on October 8 to hold interviews with the applicants for the post of Director of Prosecution and make its recommendation.

Acting on the basis of the recommendation, the government appointed Mr. Krishnaraja, who hails from Madurai and got enrolled with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in 1990. He had served as the Additional Public Prosecutor for Chennai Metropolitan area.

Mr. Krishnaraja had also served as Additional Government Pleader and a standing counsel for the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US