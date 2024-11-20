T.N. government appoints advocate Krishnaraja as Director of Prosecution

The Tamil Nadu government has appointed advocate G. Krishnaraja as the Director of Prosecution since State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah, who had been hitherto holding additional charge of the post, had requested to be relieved due to the workload.

A Government Order issued by the Home (Courts-VI) department read that a selection committee headed by a retired judge of the Madras High Court was constituted on October 8 to hold interviews with the applicants for the post of Director of Prosecution and make its recommendation.

Acting on the basis of the recommendation, the government appointed Mr. Krishnaraja, who hails from Madurai and got enrolled with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in 1990. He had served as the Additional Public Prosecutor for Chennai Metropolitan area.

Mr. Krishnaraja had also served as Additional Government Pleader and a standing counsel for the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation.

