ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. government announces schemes to improve safety, health, and livelihood of residents in Manali-Ennore area

January 15, 2024 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - CHENNAI

A special pollution monitoring authority will be set up with 2 exclusive flying squads and an emergency response team. A Manali-Ennore Restoration and Rejuvenation Company, which will focus on identifying the gaps in infrastructure development and work to solve them, will also be established

The Hindu Bureau

A special fund for development activities will be created, and money will be provided through various government schemes and the CSR funds of companies. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced a slew of schemes to strengthen the safety, health, and livelihood of residents in the Manali-Ennore area.

In the Budget for 2023-24, an announcement was made regarding implementation of the development plan for north Chennai and a detailed plan is under preparation. Till the preparation of the plan, the State government has decided to implement various schemes, an official release said.

It has decided to establish a special pollution monitoring authority for checking the compliance to pollution control guidelines and quality of water. The pollution level will be monitored using advanced systems and the authority will employ qualified staff, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

To assist the authority, two exclusive flying squads will be stationed at Manali and Ennore. The authority will also form an emergency response team, which will be in charge for running the usual drills and awareness programmes and conducting health camps.

The government will establish a Manali-Ennore Restoration and Rejuvenation Company (MERRC), which will focus on identifying the gaps in infrastructure development in the region and work to solve them.

A special fund will be created for undertaking various development activities, and the money will be provided through various schemes of the government and corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds of companies.

The audit of the industries falling under the red category in the region will be undertaken by the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health and a firm that has the expertise. The releases said the Kathivakkam urban primary health centre would be upgraded with 10 beds.

Through the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, free training will be given to youth along with travel assistance as per their needs.

Legal action will be taken against those responsible for the recent ammonia gas leak in Ennore, after an investigation report is submitted. A technical committee is looking into the issue, and once the final report is submitted, appropriate action will be taken, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US