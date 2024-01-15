T.N. government announces schemes to improve safety, health, and livelihood of residents in Manali-Ennore area

January 15, 2024 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced a slew of schemes to strengthen the safety, health, and livelihood of residents in the Manali-Ennore area.

In the Budget for 2023-24, an announcement was made regarding implementation of the development plan for north Chennai and a detailed plan is under preparation. Till the preparation of the plan, the State government has decided to implement various schemes, an official release said.

It has decided to establish a special pollution monitoring authority for checking the compliance to pollution control guidelines and quality of water. The pollution level will be monitored using advanced systems and the authority will employ qualified staff, it said.

To assist the authority, two exclusive flying squads will be stationed at Manali and Ennore. The authority will also form an emergency response team, which will be in charge for running the usual drills and awareness programmes and conducting health camps.

The government will establish a Manali-Ennore Restoration and Rejuvenation Company (MERRC), which will focus on identifying the gaps in infrastructure development in the region and work to solve them.

A special fund will be created for undertaking various development activities, and the money will be provided through various schemes of the government and corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds of companies.

The audit of the industries falling under the red category in the region will be undertaken by the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health and a firm that has the expertise. The releases said the Kathivakkam urban primary health centre would be upgraded with 10 beds.

Through the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, free training will be given to youth along with travel assistance as per their needs.

Legal action will be taken against those responsible for the recent ammonia gas leak in Ennore, after an investigation report is submitted. A technical committee is looking into the issue, and once the final report is submitted, appropriate action will be taken, the release said.