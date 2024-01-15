GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. government announces schemes to improve safety, health, and livelihood of residents in Manali-Ennore area

A special pollution monitoring authority will be set up with 2 exclusive flying squads and an emergency response team. A Manali-Ennore Restoration and Rejuvenation Company, which will focus on identifying the gaps in infrastructure development and work to solve them, will also be established

January 15, 2024 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A special fund for development activities will be created, and money will be provided through various government schemes and the CSR funds of companies.

A special fund for development activities will be created, and money will be provided through various government schemes and the CSR funds of companies. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced a slew of schemes to strengthen the safety, health, and livelihood of residents in the Manali-Ennore area.

In the Budget for 2023-24, an announcement was made regarding implementation of the development plan for north Chennai and a detailed plan is under preparation. Till the preparation of the plan, the State government has decided to implement various schemes, an official release said.

It has decided to establish a special pollution monitoring authority for checking the compliance to pollution control guidelines and quality of water. The pollution level will be monitored using advanced systems and the authority will employ qualified staff, it said.

To assist the authority, two exclusive flying squads will be stationed at Manali and Ennore. The authority will also form an emergency response team, which will be in charge for running the usual drills and awareness programmes and conducting health camps.

The government will establish a Manali-Ennore Restoration and Rejuvenation Company (MERRC), which will focus on identifying the gaps in infrastructure development in the region and work to solve them.

A special fund will be created for undertaking various development activities, and the money will be provided through various schemes of the government and corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds of companies.

The audit of the industries falling under the red category in the region will be undertaken by the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health and a firm that has the expertise. The releases said the Kathivakkam urban primary health centre would be upgraded with 10 beds.

Through the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, free training will be given to youth along with travel assistance as per their needs.

Legal action will be taken against those responsible for the recent ammonia gas leak in Ennore, after an investigation report is submitted. A technical committee is looking into the issue, and once the final report is submitted, appropriate action will be taken, the release said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.