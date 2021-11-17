TN government announces Pongal gift hampers for 2.15 crore families

CHENNAI

17 November 2021 13:43 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin issued orders for distributing Pongal gift hampers for all rice ration card holders and families living in Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Camps. This year, there will not be any cash component in the hamper.

The announcement will benefit over 2.15 crore families and would cost ₹88 crore to the state exchequer, an official release said. Each gift hamper will comprise 20 grocery items, including raw rice, jaggery, cashew, raisins, cardamom, green gram.

