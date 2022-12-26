T.N. government announces Pongal bonus for employees; pensioners to get prize amount of ₹500

December 26, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced Pongal bonus to State government employees in the categories of 'C' and 'D' groups and teachers. An announcement in this regard was made by the Finance Department.

Employees on full-time or part-time drawing consolidated pay/honorarium or those who are on fixed pay and work for at least 240 days in a financial year will be paid a bonus of ₹1,000. The government also announced a lump sum Pongal prize amount of ₹500 to all government pensioners, who retired from the categories of ‘C’ and ‘D’ groups, family pensioners and those who retired from village establishments as village officers or village assistants.

“The Tamil Nadu government will incur an expenditure of ₹221.42 crore over the bonus and Pongal prize,” the release said.