TN government announces memorial for former CM Karunanidhi

CHENNAI

24 August 2021 15:56 IST

AIADMK, PMK, BJP welcome the announcement; memorial to be spread over 2.21 acres, constructed at a total cost of ₹39 crore

The Tamil Nadu government will construct a memorial for late DMK leader and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, at his resting place on the Perarignar Anna Memorial and Museum campus on Kamarajar Salai in Chennai, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced in the State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

In a suo motu statement in the House, Mr. Stalin said that the memorial would be spread over 2.21 acres of land and would be constructed at a total cost of ₹39 crore. The memorial would help future generations to realise the contributions made by the late leader to society, he said.

The suo motu statement by Mr. Stalin was the first such after he assumed office on May 7 this year. Mr. Stalin recalled the contributions made by Karunanidhi to society. Karunanidhi, who died on August 7, 2018, was laid to rest close to the memorial of his political mentor and DMK founder, former Chief Minister C N Annadurai.

Besides those in the DMK-led alliance, the AIADMK and its allies -- PMK and BJP too welcomed Mr. Stalin's announcement about the memorial.

AIADMK deputy floor leader O. Panneerselvam welcomed the announcement and said his father was a great fan of Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) and pointed out how he knew dialogues from Parasakthi (screenplay by Karunanidhi) by heart.

“We are duty-bound to welcome the announcement.. We wholeheartedly and unanimously welcome it,” Mr. Panneerselvam said in the presence of Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami and AIADMK whip S.P. Velumani (Thondamuthur).

PMK floor leader G.K. Mani (Pennagaram) welcomed the proposal contending, “one cannot differentiate between the life of Kalaignar from that of Tamil, Tamils and Tamil Nadu.” Though there were many leaders, only a few would remain etched in history, he said.

Welcoming the announcement, BJP floor leader Nainar Nagendran (Tirunelveli) said Karunanidhi was on the list of greatest leaders in the country.

Speaker M. Appavu, Leader of the House, Duraimurugan, Congress floor leader K. Selvaperunthagai (Sriperumbudur), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi floor leader M. Sinthanai Selvan (Kattumannarkoil), CPI's T. Ramachandran (Thalli) and CPI (M)'s V.P. Nagaimaali (Kilvelur) also welcomed the announcement.

Legislators T. Velmurugan (Panruti), E.R. Eswaran (Tiruchengodu), T. Sadhan Thirumalai Kumar (Vasudevanallur), M.H. Jawahirullah (Papanasam) also spoke welcoming the announcement.