T.N. government announces list of public holidays for 2024

November 11, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has announced a list of 24 days as public holidays in 2024 under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, which will be applicable to State government offices, its undertakings, corporations and boards, among others.

In addition to Sundays, expressly defined as public holidays, these 24 days would also be public holidays. In January, six days — New Year’s Day (January 1, Monday); Pongal (January 15, Monday); Thiruvalluvar Day (January 16, Tuesday); Uzhavar Thirunal (January 17, Wednesday); Thai Poosam (January 25, Thursday); and Republic Day (January 26, Friday) — are public holidays.

Good Friday (March 29, Friday); Annual closing accounts for commercial banks and co-operative banks (April 1, Monday); Telugu New Year’s Day (April 9, Tuesday); Ramzan (Idu’l Fitr) (April 11, Thursday); Tamil New Year’s Day/Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary (April 14, Sunday); Mahaveer Jayanthi (April 21, Sunday); May Day (May 1, Wednesday); Bakrid (Idul Azha) (June 17, Monday); Muharram (July 17, Wednesday); Independence Day (August 15, Thursday); Krishna Jayanthi (August 26, Monday); Vinayakar Chathurthi (September 7, Saturday); Milad-un-Nabi (September 16, Monday); Gandhi Jayanthi (October 2, Wednesday); Ayutha Pooja (October 11, Friday); Vijaya Dasami (October 12, Saturday); Deepavali (October 31, Thursday); and Christmas (December 25, Wednesday), are the other public holidays.

