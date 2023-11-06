ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. government announces general holiday on day after Deepavali

November 06, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

November 18 will be a working day to compensate for the holiday

The Hindu Bureau

The order is expected to benefit students, parents, teachers, and government employees, who may be travelling to their hometowns for celebrating Deepavali.  | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Tamil Nadu Government has announced a holiday for all educational institutions and government offices on November 13 (Monday), the day after Deepavali, to allow people to return home after the celebrations. According to an official release, the educational institutions and government offices across Tamil Nadu will function on November 18 (Saturday) to compensate for the holiday. The order is expected to benefit students, parents, teachers, and government employees, who may be travelling to their hometowns for celebrating Deepavali.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US