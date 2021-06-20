TN government announces fresh relaxations in 27 districts

CHENNAI

20 June 2021 13:11 IST

Public bus transport allowed in Chennai and neighbouring districts with 50% capacity.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday announced fresh relaxations in 27 districts, even as the government extended the COVID-19 lockdown till 6 am on June 28.

In Chennai and neighbouring districts such as Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts, (categorised as Type-III districts) passengers would be allowed to travel in taxies, cabs and auto-rickshaws without e-registration. Excluding the driver, only three passengers in taxies and only two in case of autos would be allowed.

The government allowed intra and inter-district public bus services within Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts (categorised as Type-III districts) but only with 50% of the seating capacity and by following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued in this regard.

Chennai Metro would be allowed to operate by following the SOP but only with 50% of the seating capacity, an official release said. However, in the case of 23 other districts categorised as Type-II districts, passengers would be allowed to travel on taxies, cabs and auto-rickshaws but only with e-registration.

What's allowed

Groceries, vegetable stores and meat stalls would be allowed to operate between 6 am and 7 pm. Shops selling flowers and fruits on pavements would also be allowed during this time.

Eateries, restaurants and bakeries would be allowed but only for parcelled food between 6 am and 9 pm. Food delivery services would also be allowed to operate during this time period.

All e-commerce companies would be allowed to serve their customers between 6 am and 9 pm. Shops for sweets and savouries would be allowed during this time.

"All essential government departments would be allowed to function with 100% of their staff and the remaining departments would be allowed to function with 50% of its staff," an official release said. Sub-registrar offices would be allowed to function. "All private companies would be allowed with 33% of their staff," it said.

Travel

Type-II districts are Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Kanniyakumari, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Sivaganga, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Tiruppattur, Tiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi, Tiruchi, Villupuram and Virudhunagar.

In Type-II and III districts, inter-district travel would be allowed for attending weddings but with e-registration. Applications in this regard can be made to the respective District Collector (the district in which the wedding is scheduled) through http://eregister.tnega.org. Only a maximum of 50 persons would be allowed in weddings.

Only travel for emergency situtions would be allowed with e-registration to Kodaikanal, Kutralam, Yelagiri and Yercaud and to the Nilgiris district. However, the government has not announced any fresh relaxations for Coimbatore, Erode, Karur, Tiruppur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Namakkal, Salem, Thanjavur, the Nilgiris and Tiruvarur districts. Existing restrictions would continue in these 11 districts, which are categorised as Type-I districts.

Besides fresh relaxations, the government has also increased the business hours of establishments, shops and service centres, which were already allowed to reopen for business.