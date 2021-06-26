TN government announces evaluation criteria for Class 12 results, results to be announced on July 31

According to the evaluation criteria, 50% weightage has been given to the class 10 board exam marks of the students; a weightage of 20% to their class 11 scores and 30% weightage to their scores in the class 12 practical exams and internals

The Tamil Nadu government has announced the evaluation criteria for calculating the class 12 results, and said that the results will be announced on July 31. The board exams for the 2020-21 batch of class 12 students in State Board schools were cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in a statement, said that the recommendations given by the School Education and Higher Education Department principal secretaries, Vice Chancellor of the Madras University, Higher Secondary School principals and other experts were taken into consideration.

According to the evaluation criteria, the maximum weightage has been given to the class 10 board exam marks of the students at 50%. A weightage of 20% has been given to their class 11 scores and 30% weightage has been given to their scores in the class 12 practical exams and internals. In their class 12 weightage, 20% will be for their practical exams and 10% for their internals. In subjects that do not have a practical component, the 10% weightage for internals will be extrapolated to 30%.

If any student did not take up the class 12 practical exams owing to COVID-19, their class 11 practical exam marks will be taken into consideration. If they haven’t taken up both the class 12 and class 11 practical exams, the marks they have scored in written exams through class 10 and 11 will be taken into consideration for awarding marks.

For students who haven’t cleared or written the class 11 exams, the government has asked for 35 marks to be awarded for each subject since it would not be possible for those students to take up the exams again.

If a student has not taken up any exam -- written or practical, they will be given the opportunity to take up the exam as a private candidate. For candidates who have already registered to take up the exam as a private candidate, the State government has said that depending on the COVID-19 situation in the state, a schedule for conducting those exams will be announced at a later date.

Students who are unhappy with their results based on this evaluation criteria will be given a chance to take up the board exams again at a later date and the marks that they score in that exam will be considered as final.