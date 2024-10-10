ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. government announces Deepavali bonus for PSU workers

Published - October 10, 2024 09:20 am IST - CHENNAI

Over 2.75 lakh employees and workers of State-run Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) are eligible for the bonus

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

Ahead of Deepavali, the Tamil Nadu government led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday (October 10, 2024) announced a bonus and ex-gratia for over 2.75 lakh eligible employees and workers of State-run Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for 2023-24. The State exchequer would incur an expenditure of ₹369.65 crore.

Eligible employees of Tangedco, various State Transport Corporations and the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation would get an 8.33% bonus and 11.67% ex-gratia, an official press release said.

Workers of profit-making PSUs would get 20% (bonus of 8.33% and 11.67% ex-gratia), it said

The ‘C’ and ‘D’ category workers of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board would also get 10% (8.33% bonus and 1.67% ex-gratia). 

As for the ‘C’ and ‘D’ category workers of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, they would get a bonus of 8.33%. Contract staff of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation would get an ex-gratia of ₹3,000. Permanent employees are eligible for a bonus of ₹8,400 to ₹16,800.

