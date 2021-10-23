TN government announces Deepavali bonus for over 2.87 lakh employees

Eligible permanent workers will receive a bonus and ex- ratia of ₹8,400 each

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced a Deepavali bonus of 8.33% and an ex-gratia of 1.67% to Group ‘C’ and ‘D’ category workers and employees working in all profit/loss-making public sector undertakings. Eligible permanent workers will receive a bonus and ex-gratia of ₹8,400 each.

The move will benefit over 2.87 lakh employees. The total amount would be ₹216.38 crore, according to an official announcement.

The first wave of COVID-19 had impacted economic growth and the second wave has burdened the State’s finances. Even though the functioning of the State Transport Corporation and Tangedco among other units have been impacted, the employees were paid full salaries taking into consideration their family welfare, the release said.