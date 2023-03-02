ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. government announces additional relief for rain-hit farmers

March 02, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the additional 93,000 hectare of crops affected by the unusual rains received in various districts during January and February, the Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned a relief package to the tune of about ₹122 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to benefit over 1.33 lakh farmers. An official release issued by the State government said an assessment of damages incurred by farmers in nine districts – Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Tiruchi and Madurai – found that 93,874 hectares of crops were affected. The Chief Minister has instructed officials to ensure that the relief was be paid directly to the bank accounts of the affected farmers, the release said.

