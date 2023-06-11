T.N. government announces 12 panels for celebrating Karunanidhi’s birth centenary

June 11, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

On the direction of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced 12 committees for strategising on celebrations for the birth centenary of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi, specifically on 12 facets of his personality.

Each committee will focus on the many facets of the late DMK leader — journalist, writer, artist, protector of social justice, repository of culture, partner to the poor, legislative star, rational and reformist, architect of modern Tamil Nadu, man of institutions, man with a vision and the son of mother Tamil.

Besides offering suggestions to celebrate the birth centenary, jointly with universities and colleges, and students and women, the committees would undertake steps, jointly with the government, to benefit the people, an official release said.

Ministers would be the chairpersons and co-chairpersons of 11 panels and IAS officers would be the member-secretaries.

For one of the panels, the chairperson would be the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker and the co-chairpersons would be the Deputy Speaker and the Chief Government Whip. Secretary of Assembly Secretariat will be its member-secretary.

Members of panels

Members of these committees comprise retired High Court judges, former Assembly Speakers, former legislators, doctors, former Vice-Chancellors, academicians, economists, industrialists, noted writers, veteran journalists, retired IAS officers, advocates, activists, sculptors, musicians and dancers, archaeologists, cine artists, including directors, lyricists, actors and religious leaders.