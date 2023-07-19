T.N. government amends rules for urban local bodies 

July 19, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has recently amended the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules, 2023, effecting a change in the monetary limit of competent authorities for administrative sanction of estimates, execution of projects and purchase of materials, among others, in the urban local bodies.

Significantly, the concurrence of the Commissioner and the Regional Deputy Commissioners for the ward committees to sanction projects costing up to ₹10 lakh in municipalities and municipal corporations respectively have been done away with.

Fresh sub-rule

A notification by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department in this regard also included a fresh sub-rule for the execution of projects through the tender system. “In case of civil and electrical works, the successful bidder shall register as a contractor with the municipality before execution of the agreement, if not already registered,” it said. The amendment is expected to allow more contractors to take part in the tender process, an official told The Hindu.

Earlier, the Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation was the competent authority to accord administrative sanction for projects estimated to cost more than ₹10 lakh and up to ₹3 crore. According to the fresh amendment, the Commissioner would be the authority for projects costing up to ₹1 crore. For projects estimated to cost more than ₹1 crore and up to ₹2 crore, the “Mayor, in consultation with the Commissioner”, would be the authority. Earlier, the “Mayor, in consultation with the Commissioner”, was the competent authority for projects whose estimated value was between ₹3 crore and ₹4 crore; but according to the fresh amendment, “the respective standing committee on health/education/works, with the concurrence of the Commissioner”, would be the competent authority to accord administrative sanction for projects estimated to cost between ₹2 crore and ₹4 crore.

In the case of the other municipal corporations, the concurrence of the Commissioner is no longer needed for the ward committees to sanction capital projects estimated to cost up to ₹10 lakh. According to the amendment, these ward committees, “subject to budgetary allocation”, would be the competent authority. The ward committees could sanction maintenance work, too, costing up to ₹5 lakh without the concurrence of the Commissioner.

The amendment, dated July 4, also omitted the sentence — “Any municipal work or purchase not exceeding the amount fixed under sub-rule (1) of rule 248 may be executed through registered contractors” — from the rules.