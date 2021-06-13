TN government allows tea shops to function in 27 districts

13 June 2021 13:13 IST

CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced that tea shops will be allowed to function from June 14 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m in 27 of the 38 districts in the State. The tea shops will however only be allowed to provide parcel service. The government has also allowed sweets and savoury shops to function from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and these too can provide only parcel service.

In a press release the government said tea shops will be allowed to function in all the districts except seven Western districts including Coimbatore and four Delta districts including Thanjavur where the spread of Covid-19 is not yet fully under control.

The announcement came in the wake of widespread criticism against the government for allowing Tasmac liquor outlets to be open but not allowing tea shops to operate.

The government said it was allowing tea shops to operate based on feedback received from various quarters. “There is no permission for people to drink tea at the shops. People will have to bring containers to take parcels and buy tea,” the government said.

The government’s e-seva centres have also been given permission to function to enable people to get certificates and other services. Construction companies have also been given permission to allow 50% staff to enable them to provide salaries, pay bills for purchase of construction materials and for necessary business works.