TN government allows holy communion in churches

CHENNAI

02 December 2020 16:39 IST

In view of Christmas, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday modified the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) presently in place to permit eucharist/holy communion at Christian religious places.

“In a modification of the Standard Operating Procedures issued for Christian Religious Places....the Government hereby permit the eucharist/holy communion with the condition that eucharist should be offered to the devotees only in individual cups,” Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam said in a communication to all District Collectors and the Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation.

The decision of the State government followed a representation from the Archbishop of Madras and Mylapore requesting permission for eucharist to the participants of the holy mass in their churches.

Though an SOP was issued to all religious places/places of worship on August 31, which said all religious practices involving physical contact such as eucharist, the sprinkling of holy water shall be avoided, Mr. Shanmugam said: “Since Christmas is being celebrated in the month of December, it is represented to the government that the eucharist/holy communion may be permitted as it is a very important part of the worship.”