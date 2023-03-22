T.N. government allocates ₹6,967 crore for the higher education sector in this year’s Budget

March 22, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Budget has placed emphasis on training the youth and making them job-ready. From upgrading polytechnic colleges to developing skill schools in factories, the government has proposed to invest in building training infrastructure with industry collaboration. In all, the government has allocated ₹6,967 crore for the higher education sector.

An innovation and skill training hub called the Tamil Nadu World Innovation and Skill Training Hub (TN-WISH) will be established at a cost of ₹120 crore in Ambattur, State Finance minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan announced in his Budget speech on Monday. “The hub will provide training in advanced technologies such as mechatronics, internet of things, advanced automobile technology, precision engineering and advanced welding,” he said.

The objective is to provide skill training to trainers in industrial training institutes (ITIs) and polytechnic colleges and to create a highly skilled workforce. As many as 54 polytechnic colleges will be upgraded as ‘Centres of Excellence’ at a cost of ₹2,783 crore. The industry will collaborate in the effort to improve students’ employment opportunities.

The government has proposed to set up factory skill schools in industries to train youth on the job. It will set up a state-of-the-art skill development centre in the SIPCOT industrial park at Shoolagiri in Krishnagiri. The skill schools have been allocated ₹25 crore.

The Budget has provided ₹50 crore to continue implementing the Naan Mudhalvan scheme in the 2023-24 fiscal. An amount of ₹10 crore has been allocated to train 1,000 civil service aspirants through the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation to ensure more candidates clear the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations.