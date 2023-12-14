T.N. government adopts 2 modes of payment for Michaung relief

December 14, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - CHENNAI

The State government, which has decided to give cash relief of ₹6,000 each to families in Chennai and parts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts that were hit by Cyclone Michaung, has passed a Government Order (G.O.) indicating that it would adopt two modes of payment – cash and direct benefit transfer (DBT) through banks – for prospective beneficiaries.

The payment in cash will be made to those whose livelihood was affected on account of the cyclone or who had lost their belongings due to inundation for more than two days.

The other mode will cover “senior officials” of the Central and State governments and public sector enterprises, apart from income tax assessees and holders of sugar-drawal ration cards. This category, in the event of having suffered losses on account of the cyclone, can get application forms from their respective fair price shops and furnish their bank details. Upon scrutiny, the payment will be made.

The G.O. issued on Tuesday stated that apart from the entire Chennai district, six taluks of Tiruvallur district (Ponneri, Gummidipoondi, Avadi, Poonnamallee, Uthukottai, and Tiruvallur); three taluks (Tambaram, Pallavaram, and Vandalur) and three revenue villages in Thiruporur taluk of Chengalpattu district; and Kundarathur taluk and three villages in Sriperumpudur taluk of Kancheepuram district would be covered.

Explaining the rationale behind the cash payment, the order stated that the move to collect bank details would take time. It was possible that many would have lost their ATM cards and bank details in the floods. A government official said door-to-door distribution of tokens for the payment in all districts would begin on Thursday and the payment would be made at fair price shops. As per an estimate, the total number of beneficiaries would be in the range of 25 lakh to 30 lakh.

