Tamil Nadu

‘TN Global Tiger Summit’ to be held in October

File | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram
Special Correspondent CHENNAI July 29, 2022 17:19 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 17:19 IST

The Tamil Nadu government will organise the ‘TN Global Tiger Summit’, in partnership with the Government of India, in Chennai in October this year, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Friday.

In a social media post, he said the summit would be a fitting tribute to the State’s pioneering efforts at tiger conservation. Tamil Nadu is home to nearly 10% of India’s tiger population, with 264 tigers, he said, quoting the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

