T.N. gives holiday for KG, primary classes till March 31

A cinema hall in Vaniyambadi in Vellore district.

16 March 2020 00:52 IST

Malls, cinemas to be shut in select taluks; CM urges people to avoid travel outside State for next 15 days

The government underlined that cooperation from all quarters, including the general public, was necessary in taking precautionary measures against coronavirus. The Chief Minister also appealed to approach the government hospital, if symptoms of the pandemic were noticed.

Mr. Palaniswami has allocated ₹ 60 crore funds from various departments to consolidate efforts against the spread of coronavirus. Special focus has been given to cleaning activities across the State.

Officials of the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) and Health Departments have been instructed to create awareness among those visiting temples, mosques and churches.

They have also been advised to identify those who cough and sneeze and caution them against coming to public places.

The Commissioner of Revenue Administration (CRA) has been instructed all departments to coordinate. All District Collectors have been asked to send daily reports to the CRA. The reports would be compiled and submitted to Health Minister and the Chief Minister.