T.N. given ₹773.24 crore under COVID-19 emergency package

CHENNAI

03 February 2021 02:20 IST

₹6,309.9 crore released to States, Union Territories: Centre

Tamil Nadu has been provided ₹773.24 crore in financial support under the India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Package, according to information provided in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Under the package, ₹6,309.9 crore had been released to the States and the Union Territories, through the National Health Mission as on January 15.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey said this in a written reply to questions about the COVID-19 assistance that was provided to the States.

In all, 18.66 lakh N-95 masks and 5.39 lakh PPE kits had been procured centrally and distributed in Tamil Nadu. Besides, 3,625 oxygen cylinders had been distributed in the State as on January 24.

According to the information provided by Mr. Choubey, Tamil Nadu was given 1,52,700 Truenat COVID cartridges and 14,000 Xpert COVID cartridges as on January 24.

According to the details received from the ICMR distribution team, about 6.4 lakh COVID-19 diagnostic kits had been supplied to Tamil Nadu as on January 24. A total of 18 diagnostic machines had been supplied to the State.

According to Mr. Choubey, 1,450 ventilators had been distributed to Tamil Nadu and 1,447 of them had been installed.

To another question, he said the vaccination drive was aimed at covering 5,32,605 healthcare workers in Tamil Nadu, and all the States and the Union Territories had been given the vaccines.