T.N. gets new Chief Secretary, police chief

For the post of Chief Secretary, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami preferred Mr. Shanmugam to others, including R. Rajagopal and Rajeev Ranjan, who are his seniors. As far as the DGP is concerned, Mr. Tripathy is the seniormost among those considered by the selection committee, which included representatives of the Union Public Services Commission, State and Central governments, apart from the Chief Minister.

Mr. Shanmugam’s name figured as a possible successor to his batchmate, P. Rama Mohana Rao, in December 2016 after the latter’s residence and Chief Secretary’s chamber were searched by the Income Tax department. But, Ms. Vaidyanathan, who belonged to the 1981 batch, made it to the post. .

On Friday evening, the IAS Officers’ Association held a function at the Secretariat to bid farewell to the outgoing Chief Secretary and A. Ramalingam, Commissioner of Art & Culture, who functioned as a Secretary to Chief Minister Jayalalithaa for years. Mr. Shanmugam was among those who attended the function. Earlier in the day, Mr. Tripathy met Ms. Vaidyanathan and the incoming Chief Secretary.

Mr. Shanmugam, who is holding the post of Finance Secretary since May 2010, was empanelled by the Centre for the post of Secretary or Secretary-equivalent in the Union government. He is among the few IAS officers to be retained in the same post despite a change in regime in the State.