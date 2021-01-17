T.N. gets award for oil and gas conservation

CHENNAI

17 January 2021 02:40 IST

Tamil Nadu has won the Best Overall Performance award on all-India basis for various oil and gas conservation activities conducted by the PSU Oil industry during the year 2020. The award was presented to the Government of Tamil Nadu today, during the inauguration of Saksham, Oil and Gas Conservation month, at New Delhi by Tarun Kapoor, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

It was received virtually online by Sajjansingh R. Chavan, Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, Tamil Nadu and P. Jayadevan, State-level Coordinator for the Oil Industry in Tamil Nadu and Executive Director, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Tamil Nadu. Mr. Jayadevan also received the all-India best performance for the maximum number of conservation activities organized by the industry during 2020.

During the inauguration, N. Muruganandam, Secretary, Industries Department, said that Tamil Nadu was one of the first states to announce State-specific electric vehicle policy and the first to launch compressed bio-gas with a modern plant and marketing network. Mr. Jayadevan said that Saksham reinforced the commitment of younger generation represented by the students in conservation of petroleum products, said a press release here.

Advertising

Advertising