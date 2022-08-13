T.N. gets 4 more Ramsar sites
Tamil Nadu got to the top position in India with prestigious Ramsar Site recognition for four more wetlands on Sunday.
Vadavoor bird sanctuary in Tiruvarur district, Kanjirikulam and Chitrangudi bird sanctuaries in Ramanathapuram district and Suchindram Theroor in Kanniyakumari district are the latest additions to the list.
With this, Tamil Nadu now has 14 wetland tags, said Supriya Sahu, Secretary, Environment, Climate Chane and Forests Department.
