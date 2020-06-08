T.N. gets ₹3,193 crore as GST compensation

Tamil Nadu has been given about ₹3,193 crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation due for the period December 2019 to February 2020.

The amount was out of the ₹36,400 crore released by the Centre to States last week.

In April, the State was given around ₹1,393 crore as GST compensation. Apart from this, the Centre gave ₹4,820 crore as grants-in-aid, which included local bodies’ grants of ₹1,898 crore and the first instalment of revenue deficit grant for ₹845 crore. The State had also received its share of Central taxes to the tune of ₹1,900 crore.

In May, the Union government, apart from giving a similar amount towards the State’s share of its taxes, provided around ₹1,827 crore in the form of grants-in-aid. Among the components are the second instalment of revenue deficit grant for ₹335 crore and the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) funds around ₹356 crore.

In total, in the last two-and-odd months, the Centre has granted about ₹15,033 crore in the form of grants-in-aid and the State’s share in Central taxes.