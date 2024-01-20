T.N. generates more leads for investments at Davos

January 20, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The industrial delegation from Tamil Nadu that participated in the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2024 at Davos has generated strong leads for fresh investments in the State.

The delegation that was led by T.R.B. Rajaa, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce has met several companies, including Rockwell Automation, Vestas, Valeo, SwissRe, Mitsubishi Electric, HP, Accenture, Schneider Electric, Maersk, Hitachi Energy and Geox.

The delegation engaged in over 50 interactions, including one-on-one meetings with top global corporations and representatives of governments, speaking engagements, networking events and impromptu walk-ins.

The discussions covered diverse sectors such as IT, automobile, renewables, electronics, GCC, investment funds, footwear, healthcare, and life sciences. The delegation also met with representatives from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman and Singapore, among others.

“Our participation at the WEF 2024 has been another step in aligning Tamil Nadu’s growth trajectory with global economic trends. We are committed to leveraging these new relationships and insights to catalyse the State’s development in various sectors,” Mr.Rajaa said.

Vishnu V., MD and CEO of Guidance Tamil Nadu said, “We have generated several strong leads for fresh investments into the State, and we are confident of securing investment commitments through regular follow-ups in the coming months.”

“The delegation aimed to forge new relationships, deepen existing ones, explore emerging sectors for investment and gather innovative ideas. This was achieved through bilateral meetings with business leaders and CXOs, and projecting Tamil Nadu as a prime investment destination. We hope to convert these meetings into investment commitments in the coming months,” said Arun Roy, Secretary, Department of Industries, Investment Promotion, and Commerce.

At Davos, the Tamil Nadu pavilion, hosted events focusing on R&D, innovation, and the knowledge economy in partnership with prominent organisations such as Indiaspora, the Swiss-Indo Chamber of Commerce and PwC. The delegation from Tamil Nadu also celebrated Pongal at Davos and served sweet pongal to those who walked into the pavilion on the festival day.