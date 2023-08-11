TN free of ganja plantation, says CM

August 11, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

While Tamil Nadu continued to stay free of ganja plantation, the drug was being smuggled into the State from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana and northeastern States, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in Chennai on Friday.

“We are taking various steps to prevent this. Though the situation is not bad in Tamil Nadu, we have intensified anti-drug measures and awareness initiatives in this regard,” Mr. Stalin said. Orders had been issued to take action against anyone involved in the sale of drugs under the Goondas Act, he added.

The Chief Minister was speaking at an event titled, ‘Drugs-Free Tamil Nadu’, during which he administered a pledge to students, volunteers of the National Service Scheme and anti-drug clubs, and cadets of the National Cadet Corps, among others.

About 13,000 kg of ganja and other banned drugs seized in various cases were destroyed by the police on Friday. Recalling the efforts made by the State government to set up anti-drug clubs in schools and colleges and declare the campuses drug-free, Mr. Stalin expressed the hope that it would create a generation that was healthy and responsible. He also called for coordinating efforts to control and prevent the movement of drugs.

Commending the police and other officials involved in curbing the menace of drugs in the State, Mr. Stalin requested them to continue their mission.

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, MLA Thayagam Kavi, Home Secretary P. Amudha, Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal and senior officials were present on the occasion.