T.N. Foundation USA to donate medical kits

CHENNAI

05 June 2021 01:10 IST

Its chairman hands over letter to Stalin

Tamil Nadu Foundation USA has proposed to donate medical equipment and kits worth ₹3.71 crore to government hospitals.

Foundation chairman S. Rajarethinam met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday and presented the letter for handing over 100 oxygen concentrators worth ₹1.19 crore. It has already given oxygen concentrators to government hospitals at Kilpauk, Chengalpattu, Tiruppur and Erode. It has also supplied RT-PCR machines, PPE kits and face masks.

The Federation of Tamil Sangams of North America has donated $4,00,000, equivalent to ₹3 crore, to the the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. Earlier, it had donated relief materials worth ₹20 crore.

Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers’ Association president Ganesan handed over a cheque for ₹1.25 crore to Mr. Stalin. Malai Murasu managing director Kannan Adityan donated ₹1 crore. An amount of ₹66 lakh was given by the Tamil Nadu Small Traders’ Association. Hinduja Leyland Finance managing director Sachin Pillai gave a cheque for ₹50 lakh.