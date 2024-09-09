T.N. formulates draft SOP to tackle coastal regulation zone violations

The Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) has recently formulated a draft Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to deal with cases of violations under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification. It has received over 160 representations between 2015-16 and 2023-24.

This follows adverse comments from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India and directions from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change. The draft SOP states that complaints of violations would be scrutinised by a ‘GIS cell’, confirming whether the area mentioned by the petitioner falls in the CRZ, as per the approved Coastal Zone Management Plan.

If the area falls in the CRZ, the representation would be forwarded to the District Environmental Engineer, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) (if the violations are made by industries). If the complaints pertain to building violations, they would be forwarded to the Assistant Director, Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), and the District Collector.

Following a site inspection to verify the allegations, a report would be submitted to the Chairman, District Coastal Zone Management Authority (DCZMA)/District Collector, who would then prepare a comprehensive report to ascertain the violation by comparing the approved CZMP map, the CRZ notification in force and site inspection report.

The comprehensive report would be sent to the TNSCZMA, which would then verify it and pass a resolution confirming the violation.

“Based on the resolution, the TNSCZMA shall issue a show-cause notice to the party along with the reports of the DCZMA, the reasons quoted by the SCZMA to accept the report of the DCZMA and the proposed action to be taken on the violation.”

The SCZMA would fix a date and time for inquiry, and if the response of the violator is not satisfactory, a Detailed Speaking Order would be communicated to the party. It would also issue directions to the district-level officer of the department concerned to take action under their respective Acts/Rules based on the nature and jurisdiction of the violation.

The CAG in its report ‘Conservation of Coastal Ecosystems’ had pointed out that SCZMAs did not take proactive action against CRZ violations. The Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change had in October last year called for a detailed procedure being followed by States / UTs for identification and handing of CRZ violation cases. It also directed all States to prepare the SOP for handling the violation cases.