T.N. forms panels to end row with Kerala over two projects

Bone of contention: The Moolathara regulator in Chittur taluk near Palakkad is an important component of the inter-State Parambikulam Aliyar Project.

PWD secretary will head committees for Parambikulam Aliyar and Pandiyar-Punnampuzha projects

In line with its agreement with Kerala to resolving various inter-State water disputes, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday constituted two panels for issues relating to Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) and Pandiyar-Punnampuzha project.

The constitution of these panels by both sides was one of the agreements made between Tamil Nadu and Kerala during a meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram last month.

Secretary of Tamil Nadu’s Public Works Department (PWD) K. Manivasan would lead both the panels constituted by the State government. Cauvery Technical Committee chairperson R. Subramanian is also part of both the panels.

Other members of the PAP are: retired PWD engineer R. Ilangovan, Superintending Engineer P. Muthusamy and Superintending Engineer with Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd. (Tangedco) A. Munawar Sulthana.

Retired PWD engineer E. Thamizharasan, Superintending Engineer S. Sivalingam and Ms. Sulthana are part of the panel on Pandiyar-Punnampuzha project.

Water from eight rivers

PAP aims at facilitating diversion of water from eight west-flowing rivers to Tamil Nadu for the benefit of the Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts.

The Pandiyar-Punnampuzha Hydroelectric Project envisages construction of four dams, two diversion weirs, and powerhouses and thereby to harness water from Devala-Punnampuzha river systems that empties into the Arabian sea.

