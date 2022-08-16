T.N. Forest Department making efforts to treat ailing elephant on Kerala border

Two veterinarians will be examining the elephant with the help of two kumkis

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department is taking efforts to treat a sick elephant that was found on the banks of stream on the Tamil Nadu–Kerala border near Coimbatore. It has tasked two veterinarians with examining the condition of the elephant with the assistance of two kumkis .

Field staff of the Forest Department found the tusker on the banks of Kodunthurai Pallam, a stream that separates Tamil Nadu and Kerala forest boundaries near Anaikatti, around 10 a.m. on Monday.

Forest Departments of Tamil Nadu and Kerala faced criticism from animal lovers for their alleged delay in attending to the sick elephant citing jurisdictional issues.

T.K. Ashok Kumar, District Forest Officer of Coimbatore Forest Division, informed media persons on Tuesday afternoon that efforts were under way to treat the elephant.

According to Mr. Kumar, two veterinarians from the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) and Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve had been given the task of treating the elephant. Two kumkis from the elephant camps of ATR would assist them in the operation.

He said the field staff had not seen the elephant in the Tamil Nadu side before. The animal was given fruits including guava and jackfruit. The tusker moved to Dasanurmedu within the limits of Attapadi forest range of Mannarkkad forest division in Kerala around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. Mr. Kumar said the Tamil Nadu Forest Department was coordinating with the Kerala Forest Department in monitoring the elephant.

Forest Department officials suspect that the elephant has an injury in its mouth. A video which was taken on Monday showed the tusker trying to drink water from the stream but spitting it out.

Sources in ATR said the kumkis would be transported to the location on Tuesday night.