T.N. Forest Department launches special force to protect marine resources in Ramanathapuram

March 09, 2024

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has launched a specialised unit, the Marine Elite Force, to preserve and protect marine resources against exploitation in the Gulf of Mannar of the Palk Bay.

Inaugurated by Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan virtually on Friday, it will engage in conservation of precious marine biodiversity such as coral reefs, sea grass, and other marine flora and fauna in the eco-sensitive islands.

Funds allotted

The State government had announced in the 2022 Budget session that it would set up the Marine Elite Force, and a government order allocating ₹109.65 lakh for the purpose was also issued. Two units of the Marine Elite Force, equipped with two deep-water boats having wireless communication systems, have been deployed at Ramanathapuram to combat marine wildlife crimes.

Pilot operations

The units, which have been carrying out pilot operations since 2023, have detected 25 cases in which 4,133 kg of illegal wildlife articles were seized. Owing to its proximity to international maritime boundaries, it is crucial to monitor the Ramanathapuram coastal area. “This unique initiative has been helpful in building a Blue Cadre of specialised forces to deal with marine biodiversity exclusively,” a release quoted Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to the Departments of Environment, Climate Change, and Forests, as saying.

As many as 12 marine-watchers have been engaged in the Marine Elite Force from the local fishermen community. They have been provided extensive training in marine patrolling. The marine-watchers have been trained by specialised forces such as the Indian Coast Guard, the Navy, and the Marine Police, the release added.

Subrat Mohapatra, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force); Srinivas R. Reddy, Chief Wildlife Warden; V. Naganathan, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife); and Bakan Jagdish Sudhakar, Wildlife Warden, Ramanathapuram, were present during the inauguration.

