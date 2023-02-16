T.N. Forest Department launches DNA sequencing facility, histopathology unit

February 16, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has launched a DNA sequencing facility (sanger sequencing) under the Centre for Wildlife Forensics and a wildlife histopathology laboratory under the Centre for Animal Care Sciences.

These facilities were inaugurated to mark the two-day Annual Research Conference (ARC) 2023 on wildlife studies being held at the Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AUWC), Vandalur. Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department, opened the conference on Thursday.

The conference will provide an opportunity for researchers to present their study findings and interact with the field managers

The ABI 3500 sanger sequence analyser, an 8-capillary automatic sequencing instrument, is used to sequence large amounts of DNA sequence in a short period of time. The equipment would help in sequencing the DNA for species identification, individual identification and sex identification of the wildlife samples and evidence. A first such purchase by a Forests department in India, the equipment would reduce sample processing duration by avoiding outsourcing of samples to centralised sequencing companies in Bengaluru, said an official press release.

The histopathology unit at AIWC will process the tissue samples collected in wildlife necropsies across the State for disease diagnosis. It is one of the tools used to help in the final diagnosis of the cause of death.

The ARC will aid in direct dissemination of the key research findings for the implementation on the field leading to effective conservation and will generate discussion on prioritization of managemental issues and management planning in wildlife research areas of Tamil Nadu, the release said.