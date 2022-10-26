Coimbatore car explosion | T.N. for transferring probe to National Investigation Agency

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chairs a meeting on the Coimbatore car blast incident, at the Secretariat in Chennai on October 26, 2022. Also seen are the Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu (second left), Additional Director-General of Police (Intelligence) S. Davidson Devasirvatham (first left) and Chief Secretary (fourth right) V. Irai Anbu. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday decided to make a recommendation to the Union government to transfer the investigation into the Coimbatore car explosion case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The decision made during a high-level meeting chaired by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat was taken "since there are chances of inter-State dimensions and international connections in such cases," an official release issued by the State government said.

Additional security measures

The State government has also decided to create an exclusive wing in the police force to prevent such incidents from recurring, the release said. Three new police stations would be established in Karumbukadai, Sundarapuram and Kavundampalayam areas in Coimbatore to strengthen police security in the city.

Installing additional cameras in crowded areas of major cities in the State, including Coimbatore, deploying additional strength in the police's intelligence wing, rewarding those providing specific inputs about those conspiring for such illegal acts or those who are their contacts, were the other pointers discussed and decided during the meeting.

The meeting also discussed the law and order situation in the State, the investigation undertaken by the police with regard to the incident, which occurred in Ukkadam in Coimbatore on October 23 and the steps being taken by the police to ensure security in Coimbatore district.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Home Secretary K. Phanindra Reddy, Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu, Additional Director-General of Police (Intelligence) S. Davidson Devasirvatham and senior officials were present during the meeting.