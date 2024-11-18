T.N. for including contribution to country’s economy as a criterion for devolution: Panagariya

The Tamil Nadu government has suggested that a State’s contribution to the country’s economy be made a criterion within the formula for horizontal devolution, chairperson of the 16th Finance Commission Arvind Panagariya said on Monday.

Tamil Nadu has sought a weightage of 15% to this criterion. Gujarat and Telangana have made similar suggestions.

For instance, if Tamil Nadu accounted for 8% of the country’s GDP, the State’s share, based on this criterion, would be 8%, Mr. Panagariya said, while addressing the media after holding meetings with government officials.

Commenting on the presentation made by officials of the Tamil Nadu government, Mr. Panagariya said that it was done “very painstakingly and very systematically”, and further described it as “a masterclass for any Commission”. Stating that the presentation was quite long, the chairperson added that it was “by far the most well-researched, the most comprehensive, very analytic presentation”.

Tamil Nadu was for increasing the share of the States in the divisible pool of taxes from 41% to 50%. Though many other States had made the same recommendation, what made Tamil Nadu’s case different, Mr. Panagariya said, was that “as opposed to most other States that simply said this was their recommendation, Tamil Nadu’s presentation really went into depth to make the case as to why it should be 50%”.

As for horizontal devolution, Tamil Nadu gave very detailed suggestions, he said. One of the running themes was that, over time, the Finance Commissions had not served the interest of Tamil Nadu, and that though the 9th Finance Commission had recommended a larger share for the State, its share had been declining, he added.

Tamil Nadu’s case was that if the States grew fast, the divisible pool would grow much faster. “So, the pie that we are trying to divide among the States and the Centre would be larger if the growth is actually facilitated,” he said.

Tamil Nadu had suggested that the weightage to income distance in the devolution formula be reduced from 45% (as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission) to 35%. Pointing out that it was a major recommendation that would result in a very large shift, Mr. Panagariya said that he had requested the State government to do the numbers in this regard.

As for population, the 15th Finance Commission had given a 15% weightage, and used the 2011 Census population figures. But Tamil Nadu’s recommendation was to go back to using the 1971 Census population figures, and that the weightage be increased to 20%, he said.

The 15th Finance Commission had suggested a 12.5% weightage to the demographic performance variable, and Tamil Nadu had recommended that it be increased to 20%, he said. As a whole, the State had recommended a 35% weightage to income distance, 20% each to population and demographic performance, 15% to contribution to the economy, and 10% to urbanisation, he said.

As for the demands from States for funds to overcome the impact of natural disasters, Mr. Panagariya said that the issues being faced by coastal States were highlighted in the Tamil Nadu government’s presentation. The 15th Finance Commission had used a disaster relief index for partial devolution of disaster relief grants, but Tamil Nadu had some reservations on that, he said. “If Tamil Nadu thinks there is an alternative way in which it can be measured, we will certainly look at it,” he added.

Committee members Ajay Narayan Jha, Annie George Mathew and Manoj Panda were present.

