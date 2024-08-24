GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. Civil Supplies Minister Sakkarapani refutes claims of delay in issuing smart ration cards

Since the M.K. Stalin-led DMK came to power, 15,94,321 new ration cards have been issued, he says

Published - August 24, 2024 04:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani

File photo of Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani | Photo Credit: The Hindu

 

Tamil Nadu Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani on Saturday (August 24, 2024) refuted claims of a delay in issuing smart ration cards to beneficiaries.

In a statement, he pointed out that since the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) came to power in the State, 15,94,321 new ration cards have been issued. As the beneficiaries of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (women’s basic income) scheme were identified on the basis of ration cards, the process of approval of applications for new ration cards and the printing of ration cards were temporarily stopped from July 6, 2023, in order to maintain the tally.

In December 2023, however, 17,197 ration cards were printed and distributed in the flood-affected districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram. Similarly, 10,380 ration cards were supplied in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, and Kanniyakumari districts, he said.

In March 2024, 45,509 ration cards were printed and given to beneficiaries. Due to the model code of conduct coming into force for the general elections, the checking of applications and field verifications could not be carried out, Mr. Sakkarapani said.

The verification work commenced after the elections, and out of the 2,89,591 applications, 1,63,458 applications for new ration cards were scrutinised and 92,650 applications were approved, he said.

Out of the approved applications, 24,657 ration cards were issued. The printing of smart cards are underway for the remaining applications. The process of examining the remaining applications was also happening at a faster pace, Mr. Sakkarapani said.

He also assured that smart cards would be provided to beneficiaries soon.

