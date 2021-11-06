T.N. focuses on second dose coverage

CHENNAI

06 November 2021 01:23 IST

Department of Health is taking up door-to-door verification through mobile vaccination camps

Tamil Nadu is focusing on improving the uptake of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination. With nearly 65 lakh persons due for the second dose now, the Department of Health is taking up door-to-door verification with a line-list of beneficiaries through mobile vaccination camps across the State.

The State has vaccinated 71% of its eligible population with the first dose. However, its second dose coverage stands at 31%, with only two of the 38 districts managing to achieve 50% coverage — The Nilgiris (58%) and Chennai (50%).

According to the data from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, 50,44,862 persons were due for the second dose of Covishield and 14,11,437 persons for the second dose of Covaxin as on November 2. For instance, a little over six lakh persons are due for the second dose of Covishield and nearly 2.50 lakh persons were due to receive Covaxin in Chennai.

“The second dose coverage needs improvement,” said T. S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine. “The number will increase now because of the huge coverage through mega vaccination camps.” He said there was a plan to improve the coverage of the second dose as well as that of the first dose by going to villages through mobile vaccination camps.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said there were multiple reasons for the slow uptake of the second dose. “We found different reasons in each area. Availability of vaccines was one of the reasons. Delay in getting the World Health Organization’s approval for Covaxin also contributed. Since COVID-19 cases have drastically reduced, compared with the earlier period, people tend to procrastinate too,” he said.

While the Department would continue to target those who were yet to get the first dose, it would adopt a focussed approach towards improving the second dose coverage. District-wise lists of those due for the second due were being prepared, and health teams would reach out to those who had not taken the first dose and were delaying the second dose, he said.

As part of the efforts to start mobile camps, the Department is set to launch the initiative in Chennai too. It will be launched in Nochikuppam, Besant Nagar, Kottivakkam and Neelankarai on Saturday.

T. Jacob John, retired professor of virology, Christian Medical College, Vellore, said that improving the second dose coverage was extremely important. “But do people know why they need the second dose? Has public education on the purpose of the second dose reached them,” he asked. “If people do not take the second dose, the problem is that mortality will continue.”

Reluctance factor

“If there is a big second dose gap, do we know the reasons for the reluctance among people? The government should take up a State-wide survey of the reasons for reluctance. Is it anti-vaccination or simply fear or bad experience after the first dose? This is a mixed picture,” he said.

He added that as of now, the pressure in the mind of people was over. “People should be told of the risks of not taking the second dose. Those at risk of a severe disease including persons with co-morbidities, who had undergone organ transplants or have malignancies and senior citizens require a booster dose. How can you plan for booster doses without pushing for the second doses? Information, education and communication is important in improving vaccination.”