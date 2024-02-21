ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. fishers pilgrimage to Sri Lankan Katchatheevu islet for annual St. Anthony’s Church festival cancelled

February 21, 2024 05:09 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The move follows the indefinite strike called for by mechanised boats fishers, in the wake of arrests of fishermen from T.N. by Sri Lanka; country craft fishermen however, have protested this, asking for permission to ply their craft to Katchatheevu

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Country Craft Fishermen’s Association staged a protest in front of Fisheries office in Pamban on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, seeking permission for 10 of their boats, with pilgrims, to sail to Katchatheevu to take part in festival | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The coordinator of the Katchatheevu Pilgrims Committee and parish priest of St. Joseph’s Church, Verkottu in Rameswaram on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, announced the cancellation of the pilgrimage from Rameswaram to the Sri Lankan islet of Katchatheevu for the St. Anthony’s Church annual festival that is scheduled to be held February 23 and 24. The move follows an indefinite strike called for by mechanised boats fishermen of Rameswaram.

ALSO READ
Fishermen delegation meets Union Minister, seeks Centre’s intervention on arrests by Sri Lanka

In a communication addressed to Ramanathapuram district Collector, B. Vishnu Chandran, the priest, M. Santiagu, said due to the indefinite strike by the mechanised boats associations, pilgrims from Rameswaram and other parts of Tamil Nadu could not be taken to Katchatheevu by boats. Hence, the pilgrimage from Tamil Nadu is being cancelled.

Earlier in the day however, members of the Country Craft Fishermen’s Association staged a protest in front of Fisheries office in Pamban seeking permission for 10 of their boats, with pilgrims, to sail to Katchatheevu to take part in festival.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Procession staged

Over 1,000 fishermen and fisherwoman participated in a procession on Tuesday, February 20, from Rameswaram to Ramanathapuram to submit a petition to the Collector seeking immediate efforts from the State and Central governments for the release of four Tamil Nadu fishermen who have been convicted and given prison sentences in Sri Lanka.

ALSO READ
Explained | The Katchatheevu controversy

Though the fishers halted their procession following an assurance given by the Collector, they said the indefinite strike would continue until the release of the four fishermen. They also stood firm on their decision to boycott the annual festival at Katchatheevu.

The mechanised boats fishermen have also claimed that any attempt by other fishermen’s association to go to Katchatheevu to participate in the festival would be met with stiff resistance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US