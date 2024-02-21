T.N. fishers pilgrimage to Sri Lankan Katchatheevu islet for annual St. Anthony’s Church festival cancelled

February 21, 2024 05:09 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The coordinator of the Katchatheevu Pilgrims Committee and parish priest of St. Joseph’s Church, Verkottu in Rameswaram on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, announced the cancellation of the pilgrimage from Rameswaram to the Sri Lankan islet of Katchatheevu for the St. Anthony’s Church annual festival that is scheduled to be held February 23 and 24. The move follows an indefinite strike called for by mechanised boats fishermen of Rameswaram.

In a communication addressed to Ramanathapuram district Collector, B. Vishnu Chandran, the priest, M. Santiagu, said due to the indefinite strike by the mechanised boats associations, pilgrims from Rameswaram and other parts of Tamil Nadu could not be taken to Katchatheevu by boats. Hence, the pilgrimage from Tamil Nadu is being cancelled.

Earlier in the day however, members of the Country Craft Fishermen’s Association staged a protest in front of Fisheries office in Pamban seeking permission for 10 of their boats, with pilgrims, to sail to Katchatheevu to take part in festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Procession staged

Over 1,000 fishermen and fisherwoman participated in a procession on Tuesday, February 20, from Rameswaram to Ramanathapuram to submit a petition to the Collector seeking immediate efforts from the State and Central governments for the release of four Tamil Nadu fishermen who have been convicted and given prison sentences in Sri Lanka.

Though the fishers halted their procession following an assurance given by the Collector, they said the indefinite strike would continue until the release of the four fishermen. They also stood firm on their decision to boycott the annual festival at Katchatheevu.

The mechanised boats fishermen have also claimed that any attempt by other fishermen’s association to go to Katchatheevu to participate in the festival would be met with stiff resistance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.