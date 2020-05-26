T.N fishermen want to go to sea only by June 15

The announcement from the Union and State governments permitting fishermen to commence operations from June 1 has not been welcomed by the their associations.

At a meeting here, representatives of various fishermen’s associations appealed to the governments to postpone the commencement at least by 14 days.

Speaking to reporters, fishermen association leader P. Sesuraja said all the fishermen remained indoors till date due to the lockdown.

Due to Amphan cyclone, many boats were damaged in the heavy winds in Rameswaram, Thangachimadam and Pamban. Hence, fishermen and boat owners had to ascertain the damage, arrange for funds and get the repairs done. Also, many fishermen had to get the fish nets ready as they were off sea since March 20.

Moreover, the workers had to be mobilised to carry out the repairs on the sea shore, where the boats have been anchored, Mr. Sesuraja said and added that the fish exporters too had expressed inability to keep their shops open from June 1.

The exporters have said that the workers have left for their native places. Hence, they may not be in a position to function immediately and sought time for normal functioning.

Considering the situation that had arisen due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the association members said that though they had requested the government to lift the lockdown earlier, the events that took place during the last 30 to 45 days had only aggravated the issues.

The members, through a resolution, urged the governments to announce the date of fishing from June 15. They also thanked the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for announcing ₹20,000 crore as relief to the fishermen and the State government for giving them ₹5,000 for two months and another ₹1,000 as COVID-19 relief.

Last week, District Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao and fisheries department officials made spot visits to assess the damages caused to the boats during Amphan cyclone.

At least, 70 to 90 boats were damaged either partially or suffered minor damages. The former minister and MLA Manikandan too visited the hamlets and the damaged boats. He promised to take it up the issue with the State government for necessary relief, a release stated.