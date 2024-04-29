T.N. fishermen urge Centre, State to consider implementing annual ban during northeast monsoon season

April 29, 2024 05:09 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Fishermen associations in Tamil Nadu have urged the Union and State governments to consider moving the annual 61-day fishing ban for mechanised boats, from the summer to the Northeast monsoon season.

This year, the fishing ban for 61 days along the eastern coast came into effect on April 15. It has been imposed to facilitate the breeding of fish and conservation of fish stock in the marine ecology. During this season, mechanised fishing boats are banned from venturing into the sea. However, fibreglass boats and country boats are under no such ban.

According to K. Bharathi of Neithal Makkal Katchi, “Fish breed in large numbers near the coast, particularly in estuaries where freshwater mixes with seawater. This usually happens during the monsoon season. And the northeast monsoon season along the Tamil Nadu coast, falls between October and December. The Union and State governments should conduct a fresh study on coastal ecology and then decide on the ideal time period to impose the annual ban.”

He said that though steps have been taken to desilt and dredge some of the estuaries near the Chennai coast, the government should ensure the free flow of fresh water into the sea at estuaries located in other parts of the State as well, to facilitate the breeding of fish during the lean season.

Fishermen association leader P. Jesu Raja, from Ramanathapuram district, suggested that the government could consider implementing the ban in two phases — one month in the summer season and another month during the monsoon season.

Fisher community leaders also urged the State government to increase the one-time assistance given during the lean season. “Recently, the State government increased the lean period assistance to ₹8,000. Though this is a welcome step, the government could consider disbursing it on par with the minimum daily wages of labourers,” Mr. Jesu Raja said.

President of the Indian National Fishermen Union, R.M.P. Rajendira Nattar, urged the State government to consider extending the one-time assistance to those who were also indirectly dependent on the fishing industry, like ice plant operators and hired labourers.

