T.N. fisherman rescued from sinking boat off Kerala coast

May 08, 2024 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - CHENNAI

A 26-year old fisherman, of Colachel in Tamil Nadu, was rescued by the Coast Guard from a sinking boat of the Beypore coast in Kerala on Tuesday. Sea water had entered his lungs but his condition is stable.

According to an official release from the Indian Coast Guard, the man was identified as Ajin and was rescued from a boat while fishing some 40 nm of Beypore coast on Tuesday.

On an alert from the Fisheries Department received at the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre at Beypore, the fisherman was promptly evacuated him but his health condition was deteriorating in view of ingress of sea water in the lungs.

At 3 p.m., Coast Guard’s helicopter with medical team left Kochi, while ships Aryaman & C-404 responded to the distress.

He was airlifted to Kochi. On arrival, the patient was immediately shifted to nearby hospital.

“The patient is under observation and the condition is stable,” the release added.