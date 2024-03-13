T.N. Fisheries Minister skips TANUVAS convocation where over 1,100 graduates receive degrees and diplomas

March 13, 2024 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Animal and Veterinary Sciences University (TANUVAS) has come up with a ‘Vision 2030’ document to transform the learning experiences of its students, Vice-Chancellor K.N. Selvakumar said, in his report at the 23rd convocation of the university held on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Mr. Selvakumar said the ‘Vision 2030’ document envisaged long-term and short-term objectives and goals. These include transforming and integrating conventional classroom teaching with advanced pedagogical approaches, strengthening the student and faculty exchange programmes with international educational institutions, and developing farmer-friendly solutions for livestock farm management.

Minister for Fisheries, Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry Anitha R. Radhakrishnan, who is the university’s Pro-Chancellor, and the Department’s Secretary Mangat Ram Sharma, did not participate in the convocation.

The V-C said 1,166 candidates had graduated from the University in the past three years: 2020-21; 2021-22 and 2022-23 (upto March) and the convocation was being held for all of them. The institution’s alumni, philanthropists and professional associations had instituted eight endowments awards, he said.

Raghavendra Bhatta, deputy general (animal science) Indian Council of Agricultural Research, lauded the university’s commitment to provide education on a par with global standards. He said in India, 20.5 million people depend on livestock for their livelihood. He urged the graduands to follow in the footsteps of persons such as Balamuralikrishna Ambati who became the youngest doctor in the world and actor Amitabh Bachchan, who pursued his dream despite pitfalls. While Dr. Ambati worked hard at a tender age to become the youngest doctor in the world, Mr. Bachchan, despite being rejected for the role of a hero in a movie as he was considered extremely tall, later became a successful actor.

Governor-Chancellor R.N. Ravi, Chancellor of the University, distributed the degrees and diplomas to 955 candidates in person. Among the graduands, 113 persons, including 47 women and 66 men, were Ph D scholars. A total of 253 medals and awards were distributed. The university’s faculty were awarded 12 medals.

