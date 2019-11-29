T.N. fisheries department to get marine enforcement wing

The State will soon get an exclusive Marine Enforcement Wing with 112 personnel for patrolling the sea, enforcing fishing regulations and preventing illegal and destructive fishing and the use of banned nets.

Personnel for the wing, to be headed by a Superintendent of Police, will be drawn from the State Police Department and will render support to officers of the Fisheries Department in enforcing the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1983, along the State’s coastline.

Based on a request from the Director of Fisheries, the State government has accorded administrative and financial sanction for setting up the force. It has also sanctioned ₹6.96 crore per year towards payment of salary of the personnel, who include one deputy superintendent of police, 9 inspectors of police, eight sub-inspectors and 51 constables.

A budget provision will be made for purchasing four-wheelers and hiring patrol boats. Arms for the wing will be loaned by the Police Department.

Keeping a long-standing demand of the fisherfolk in mind, part of the wing’s duties will be to coordinate and conduct search and rescue operations as and when required.

Close watch

The wing will collect intelligence pertaining to violations from fishing villages/communities.

Besides developing cordial relations with the local fishing community, the constables will keep a watch on the movement of unidentified boats/strangers in their jurisdiction. Sensitive harbours like those in Chennai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Rameswaram, Thoothukudi, Chinnamuttom and Colachel will be looked after by Inspectors of Police. Many other States have such separate wings under the Fisheries Department. “Increasingly, we are facing many issues, especially those related to law and order in fishing hamlets, and it is turning out to be a burden on the Police Department. This calls for the formation of an exclusive wing,” explained a retired official.

Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar said the wing will protect the rights of traditional fishermen. “It will be under the control of the director of fisheries. We have requested the Director General of Police to depute personnel at the earliest. We expect that the force will be raised within a couple of months,” the Minister added.