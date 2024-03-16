GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. firm in its opposition to National Education Policy: School Education Minister

The Minister said the T.N. government had only agreed to allow the PM SHRI scheme to be implemented in the State as this has been linked to the releasing of Central funds for education

March 16, 2024 12:08 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

The Tamil Nadu government is firmly opposed to the National Education Policy, 2020 (NEP 2020) and there has been no change in its stance just because it has agreed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish PM SHRI (Prime Minister Schools for Rising India) schools in the State, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

The PM SHRI scheme targets the upgradation of existing government schools, to turn them into model schools for the implementation of the NEP 2020.

“We are signing the MoU as it is being linked to funding [for the department]: not just to release the third and fourth instalments of about ₹1,200 crore this year, but also next year’s funds of ₹3,800 crore. The funds are meant for the benefit of students, and this should not politicise,” he said, in a brief interaction with reporters.

The Minister also said: “We have clearly said that a committee will be formed and that we will accept only what is required for the State as per the guidance of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Mr. Poyyamozhi said he had clearly conveyed the State government’s stand on the issue to the Union Minister for Education. “Our objective is to get Education shifted to the State list, and we will work towards achieving this goal. That is why we are drawing up our own State Education Policy. We will never accept the NEP,’ he maintained.

