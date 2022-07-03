T.N. Finance Minister visits Defence College

Thiaga Rajan stressed on the changing scenario of modern warfare

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan visited the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, on Friday and Saturday.

Lieutenant General S. Mohan, Commandant of the DSSC, briefed Mr. Thiaga Rajan on the training activities being conducted in the college.

According to a press release, Mr. Thiaga Rajan addressed the college on the topic ‘States as a growth engine towards India becoming a 5 trillion dollar economy – challenges & opportunities’. He also interacted with the officers of DSSC and emphasised the changing scenario of modern warfare and integrated application of forces in multi domain operations over the entire spectrum of conflict. He exhorted the college to continue its excellent performance and do the country proud.

“DSSC is the oldest and among the premier tri-services training institutions of the country wherein 500 middle-level officers of Army, Navy and Air Force, including 50 international officers from countries in all continents of the world, are trained to shoulder higher level appointments in respective countries,” the press release added.