T.N. Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan clarifies after tweet triggers speculation about exit

January 03, 2023 04:58 am | Updated 04:58 am IST - CHENNAI

A New Year message posted on Twitter by Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Monday triggered speculation about his continuation in the DMK government, leaving even some of his Cabinet colleagues confused.

However, within six hours he tweeted an apology “for the concern caused to some by my unintentional sequence of words”.

In his initial tweet, he said, “A new year is a time to reflect on the inevitability of CHANGE: its value (past year’s progress in), and its promise (hopes for the New). My 2023 Goal: Start a book on the change I’m driving, and undergoing-to be released after exiting Govt.”

The message went viral on the social media and there was speculation about his exit from the government. Mr. Thiaga Rajan could not be reached for comment. But he came out with another tweet to explain his position.

“I meant the book’s contents will be so candid that I simply CANNOT release it till I am no longer a Minister... WHATEVER year that may be (And EVERY Minister WILL Demit office Some Day after all),” he said in another tweet.

Party sources said that though there was a cold war between him and another Madurai-based Minister P. Moorthy, who is holding the portfolios of Commercial Taxes and Registration, Mr. Thiaga Rajan had no plans to quit the government.