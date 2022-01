T.N. Finance Minister holds meeting of economic advisory panel

Minister for Finance and Human Resource Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan presiding over a meeting of the Chief Minister’s Economic Advisory Committee in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

CHENNAI

11 January 2022 00:12 IST

Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan chaired a meeting in Chennai on Monday with some members of the Chief Minister’s Economic Advisory Committee over socio-economic development schemes in the State.

Committee members Jean Drèze, Arvind Subramanian and S. Narayan and senior officials fwere present.

